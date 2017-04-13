Hefty fine for ill treatment of dog

By Zoe Papadakis

A Durban woman has been fined R30 000 or one-year imprisonment after SPCA officials seized a dog that was severely ill treated from her custody, recently.

Roxy before treatment

According to a statement released by the National Council of SPCA (NSPCA), the woman was handed the conviction last Friday in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court. The sentence will be suspended for five years, provided she is not found guilty of a similar offence. In addition, the woman is prohibited from owning any animal for the next five years.

Roxy after treatment

This is the largest fine to date secured by the SPCA in partnership with local police and officers of the court and it sends a clear message that cruelty to animals will not go unpunished. Commenting on the strong conviction, Lindsey Concer of the Durban and Coast SPCA said it was an excellent sign of what will hopefully be harsher punishment for animal abusers in the future. “It is incredibly encouraging to see this case taken so seriously by the courts. Happy stories like this are a heart-warming reminder of why we do this work,” she said.

According to Concer, it was a concerned member of the public that alerted SPCA officials of the compromised welfare of animals homed at a premises in Durban. Inspectors Sydney Nkomo and Lucas Moloi investigated the case, where animals had been chained and not provided with adequate shelter or water and had not received adequate veterinary treatment. “They all appeared underweight and after written warnings, follow-up inspections and education were provided to the owner the issues had still not been resolved,” said Concer, adding that the decision was made to remove the animals and lay charges in terms of the Animals Protection Act 71/1962.

“Our warrant application was successful and three adult dogs and one puppy were removed from the premises,” said Concer. “The puppy was euthanised due to a severe injury near the rectum, a deformity in the limbs and overall poor condition. The other two adult dogs were with us for a while but eventually fell ill and could not be saved.”

Roxy was the only surviving dog but, through intensive treatment, staff of the SPCA managed to nurse her back to health. She was adopted last year.