Home owner arrested after shooting suspect

By Janice Pillay

A Malvern resident was arrested by police on Saturday, 24 June at approximately 5am after allegedly shooting a suspect who was found on his property.

A neighbour who wishes to remain anonymous stated, “The owner was inside the property when he heard a sound and noticed a figure outside. He then started to shoot with his firearm repeatedly, approximately 10 times. The suspectís body lay flat on his face at the scene.”

Malvern SAPS were then alerted and after proper investigations, arrested the owner. Malvern SAPS Corporate Communications Officer Radhika Marimuthu stated, “The matter is following due process with the evidence presented at the crime scene. A case of murder has been registered and is being investigated,” said Marimuthu.

A resident who did not agree with

the arrest of the homeowner and considered the shooting to be an act of self defence, took to social media to vent their feelings shortly after the incident. “Is this not a case of police members being over-zealous? A man just protected his family in an incident which was undoubtedly extremely traumatic for him and his family! We all know what results out of the majority of these types of home invasions…

Rape, murder and serious assault. And now the resident is lying in a cold cell with no access to trauma debriefers,?” said the anonymous community member.