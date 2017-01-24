Horror crash claims one

By Krishnee Naidoo

Emergency services worked tirelessly at the scene of the gruesome crash

A horror crash on the M4 north at the uMhlanga off-ramp, claimed the life of a man and left another with life threatening injuries on Sunday night.

Tragically, the driver of the Audi TT, a man in his 30’s, died at the scene due to the extensive injuries that he sustained whilst the driver of a Mercedes, a man in his 20’s, was in a critical condition.

According to Netcare 911’s Chris Botha, Netcare 911 paramedics were dispatched to the horrific scene at about 8pm on Sunday night and worked tirelessly together with personnel from the Fire Department and other emergency services.

Botha said, “Paramedics and the fire brigade arrived at the scene and found accident debris and the twisted frames consistent with that of a high impact collision spread over a large area.

“The drivers of the vehicles were found trapped in the crumpled remains of their cars with life-threatening injuries. A three-hour extrication marathon ensured with firefighters using the Jaws of Life while medics worked tirelessly to stabilise the critically wounded men. The driver of the Mercedes was placed on a ventilator and deftly immobilised on a trauma board, before he was removed from the wreckage.

The patient was loaded into an ambulance and transported to hospital under the constant care of an Emergency Care Practitioner. The roadway remained closed for several hours while emergency services and police officials worked at the scene.”

KZN VIP Medical Rescue Team also responded to the scene and spokesman, Romano Naidoo, said, “Upon the arrival of KZN VIP Medics, Crisis Medical had already begun resuscitation on the driver of the white Audi but unfortunately he succumbed to his injuries.

Members of Netcare 911, Crisis and KZN VIP then began trying to rescue a 22-year-old man who was entrapped in the silver Mercedes-Benz. The driver sustained life threatening injuries, Gary Paul of Netcare 911 and members of the Fire Department were still trying after an hour to free the driver from the vehicle.

The road had been closed off. Witnesses reacted in shock and horror to the accident and were stunned when the vehicles were airborne and crushed thereafter.”

Botha added, “Exact details to the cause of the crash and preceding events will form part of a police investigation.”