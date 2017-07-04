I stand by my call says Malema after Newcastle court appearance

Story and Pics by Nafisa Moolla-Palm

EFF Commander-in-Chief Julius Malema with members of the Central Command Team Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Floyd Shivambu

The trial of the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) President Julius Malema has been postponed to 1 September. The trial which was set down for today tomorrow (4 and 5 July) was postponed pending the outcome of a High Court application by Malema that challenges the Riotous Assemblies Act. The application calls for the act to be deemed illegal.

The EFF’s Commander in Chief was charged in 2016 with incitement to commit a crime after allegedly calling for supporters to invade unoccupied land in the area. Today’s (Tuesday) court proceedings were short and saw a small contingent of supporters fill the Newcastle regional courtroom where Malema’s defence attorney, Tumi Mokoena, requested the postponment from Magistrate Theunis Colditz.

Julius Malema address the media outside the Newcastle Regional Court

Mokoena asked the court to allow him to file the necessary papers on Thursday (6 July) but asked that the accused and he be excused on the day. The state put up no objection.

Speaking to media outside the court, Malema said the frequent trips to Newcastle were a waste of time and resources especially when the outcome ended in postponments. The EFF leader said that the charges brought against him were malicious and political and sought to undermine the call for people to occupy land.

When asked about his call for land grabs, he said he stood by this call. “Our call still stands, this is what the Freedom Charter says. If any court finds me guilty then it will have to declare the Freedom Charter an illegal document. The Charter says that people will occupy land wherever they choose to, I am just repeating what the Charter says,” he said , adding that he would use the Charter together with the words of Madiba and Tambo in his defense.

Malema will reappear in the Newcastle Regional Court on 1 September.