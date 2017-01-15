Jewellery stores targeted in spree of robberies

A band of thieves has targeted yet another Durban jewellery store, making this the third robbery since last weekend.

NWJ at Musgrave Centre, was the target of a gang of robbers this morning, who allegedly stormed the premises at around 9am, smashing the front windows with hammers before holding the staff up and fleeing the scene with an unconfirmed amount of jewellery.

The Weekly Gazette arrived at the scene to find security guards taping up the windows. There was smashed glass lying across the floor and members of staff were huddled inside the store, consoling each other. Security said the employees were deeply traumatised. When asked if there was CCTV footage of the incident, a security guard said it was possible, but that this would have to be confirmed with centre management.

A waitress from one of the adjacent coffee shops, who wished to remain anonymous, witnessed the scene. Speaking about it, she explained that three men approached the store, wearing navy jackets and caps. They allegedly smashed the front glass before entering the store.

“I saw the first man go into the store, and then I noticed the second man, who was wearing a navy jacket that looked like a security guard’s uniform or something,” said the witness. “He was carrying a packet in his hand and in it was a hammer. He smashed the glass. While I was trying to process all this I saw the third man, who looked straight at me. At that point I ran into the back of the shop.” The witness was traumatised by the incident.

Employees from stores surrounding NWJ said they all heard the glass being broken and ran to hide.

It is unknown whether this is the same group of thieves who have targeted other jewellery stores in Durban, which have all been robbed in a similar manner. On Sunday 8 January Osiniq Jewels at the Hilton Hotel, and on Monday 9 January Cajee in Gateway were robbed by the “hammer gang”.

Police comment is pending. Updates to follow