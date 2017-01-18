KZN residents face more water restrictions

KZN residents could face a 5 to 10 percent increase in water restrictions if there’s insufficient rainfall this year, according to Umgeni Water.

Spokesperson for Umgeni Water, Shami Harichunder says at the moment the level of Midmar Dam is at 55%, and Albert Falls at 26%. This despite a 15% restriction in place in areas it supplies.

Harichunder added that there isn’t enough water available to meet the demands of the uMgungundlovu District, Msunduzi Municipality and eThekwini Metro.

“Consumers should bear in mind that the situation hasn’t quite improved yet. The need for greater water conservation is now imperative. No one should sit back and relax – thinking the worst is over. The worst is not over. If the rains do not come – we could be in for quite a tough ride in the next few months at least,” he said.