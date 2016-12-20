Ladysmith educator killed in tragic N11 collision

Shanti Rajkoomar, 48, an educator at the Ladysmith Secondary School, was laid to rest yesterday (19 December) after a tragic accident claimed her life on the N11 the day before, a few kilometers from the Pepworth area.

According to emergency services, a truck and two other vehicles were involved in the gruesome accident. Rajkoomar was on her way to Newcastle when the accident happened, said the Road Traffic Inspectorate’s Dave Steele, who broke the tragic news to family and friends.

Ladysmith police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

The mangled wreck.

Shanti Rajkoomar’s family console each other as they look away from the wrecked vehicle.