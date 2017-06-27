Search News by Publication Search News by Publication Select Category Breaking News Chatsworth Tabloid Community Competitions Crime Durban North News Entertainment Ethekwini Times GALLERIES Matric 2016 Motoring Mumbai Masala Newcastle Express News Northern Star On the Couch Online Publications Phoenix Tabloid Pinetown Izindaba Public Eye School South Coast News Southern Star Sport The Ladysmith Herald Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid Umlazi Times Weekly Gazette Central Weekly Gazette Glenwood Weekly Gazette Westville What a catch With a Pinch of Salt