Local thriller, Serpent, to headline Durban film festival

Serpent, a South African film by Amanda Evans, opens DIFF (Durban International Film Festival) this year and audiences are in for a thrill. The film has made significant international headways since its launch last year with international distribution already secured.

The festival runs from 13 to 23 July at various venues in Durban.

It is a gripping, spine-tingling tale of love, betrayal and the ultimate sacrifice. It follows a couple’s emotional journey as they battle to find and reignite their love, in a wilderness where they are trapped in a tent with a serpent. As secrets unravel, with no escape, they are forced to deal with their demons, simultaneously making life and death decisions.

The trailer, is executed exceptionally well, and even that doesn’t do justice to the actual film, which is a masterful piece of work, notwithstanding a directorial debut. It is a profoundly beautiful yet painful example of the contradictions of love and life and the suspense is brilliantly maintained ensuring a captivated audience for its entire duration. A story so well-crafted and executed it leaves one begging for more.

“Evans’ work is a fitting film to open the festival this year. Although it was selected on merit, it is a great example of the potential of film development initiatives in the country to unleash the creative industries’ economy in South Africa. As an unpredicted plus, having a film directed by a female is also aligned with our women-led film focus this year and my vision for a more inclusive DIFF” said Zhou.

The Durban International Film Festival (DIFF) is one of the biggest festivals of its kind and the longest running film festival in Africa. Over the years it has been successful in bringing together different filmmakers and industry experts from around the globe, recognizing talented filmmakers whose work may not have made it onto the mainstream, creating platforms for learning and a breeding ground for growth within the industry.