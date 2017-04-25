Lotus FM talk show scoops prestigious SA radio award

Lotus FM’s cutting edge talk show, Walk the Talk with Alan Khan hosted by radio legend Alan Khan, scooped top honours at the Liberty Radio Awards over the weekend.

The show was voted the best News and Actuality Show in the PBS – Public Broadcasting Service category.

Radio legend Alan Khan with the Liberty Radio Award for best News and Actuality Show

Khan has hosted the popular show for over three and a half years, with Yashika Ramautar as the Content Producer and technical expertise provided by Diresh Sinath.

Taking to social media after collecting the award, Khan expressed his excitement and appreciation.

“Thank you! I am Humbled and honoured to win at the 2017 Liberty Radio Awards.

“Thank you to my family and friends, to the entire #LotusFM team, my Producer Yashika Ramautar and Engineer Diresh Sinath Danagati Das. But most importantly, a massive thank you to all of my amazing guests and then, I’m forever grateful to those who tune in or log on Monday to Thursday between 19:00 and 20:00, who listen and join the conversation on #WalkTheTalk. Thank you for the love, support and encouragement. Peace, Love & Radio!!!”

Walk the Talk with Alan Khan received three nominations; News and Actuality Show finalist, Night Time Show finalist and Content Producer finalist for Ramautar.

Ramautar, who is also the News Editor of Tabloid Newspapers, said that scooping the award was validation of the hard work and dedication that the team exudes.

Walk the Talk team: Content Producer Yashika Ramautar flanked by Show Host Alan Khan and technical Producer Diresh Sinath

“It is an absolute honour to have won, especially since the awards is judged by radio peers in the industry. Working with a radio icon like Alan has been an absolute privilege and the experience garnered from him will last a lifetime.

He is a consummate perfectionist and demands the best on every show, often saying, ‘You are only as good as your last show’. With Alan at the helm, we have managed to produce relevant and enticing shows with phenomenal and inspiring guests.

This award motivates us to take the show to even greater heights now,” said Ramautar.

Walk the Talk Technical Producer, Sinath was just as excited. “Alan Khan is a true gentlemen, both on and off air.

He is an expert on radio and freely imparts his in-depth knowledge.

Working with Alan has certainly expanded my creativity and knowledge of radio.

This award is all due to Alan’s hard work and deep dedication and it is an honour to be part of his team at Lotus FM.” Walk the Talk with Alan Khan is broadcast on Lotus FM, Mondays to Thursdays between 7-8pm.