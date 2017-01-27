Lotus Park dad killed in freak bicycle accident

By Krishnee Naidoo

Lotus Park residents are still reeling from the freak bicycle accident that claimed the life of a father on Sunday afternoon.

Deceased dad: Joseph Monauna in happier times

Joseph Monauna (48), mounted a bicycle and was on his way to the local suprette on Silvergull Drive, to purchase headache tablets, when the tragedy unfolded. Monauna was cycling downhill and crashed into a resident’s wall on high impact. He sustained severe head injuries and died on impact.

Speaking to the Southern Star, Sunglow Superette owner, Younus Deedat said, “It was such a gruesome scene. Residents can’t get over what they witnessed. Who would have thought that a bicycle accident could end so tragically? It seems like he lost control of the bicycle whilst cycling downhill and then hit the curb, was airborne and smashed into the pillar.”

Deedat added, “It is all still so unbelievable. It happened so fast and it was just so gory. We did not allow his family to view the scene. Now residents are afraid to allow their children to ride their bikes on that road. The residents outside whose home Joe crashed into are still very traumatised by the accident.”

It is believed that Monauna’s son was accompanying him to the shop when the accident occurred. He alerted the family who arrived at the scene moments later.

“Joe was a very pleasant man. He always had a smile on his face. It is very sad that he had to pass on in this manner. Our sympathies go out to his family who are shattered by his passing,” said Deedat.

KZN Emergency Medical Services spokesman, Robert McKenzie, said paramedics declared Monauna deceased upon their arrival on the scene.

Monauna was a manager of Bidvest Coin Security in Richard’s Bay. He leaves behind his three children and wife.