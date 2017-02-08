Man killed in freak Mount Edgecombe crash

By Krishnee Naidoo

Rescue and emergency personnel survey the aftermath of the fatal R102 Mount Edgecombe crash

A freak accident on the R102 in Mount Edgecombe claimed the life of a man and left a second person injured on Wednesday afternoon. A tyre on a Toyota Corolla in which the deceased and injured persons were travelling in, burst, causing the vehicle to crash into a concrete barrier.

Members of Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) were dispatched to the scene after receiving several calls from passing motorists reporting the incident.

Head of RUSA, Prem Balram, said, “Upon arrival, paramedics from several ambulance services, as well as, the eThekwini Fire and Rescue Services were on scene.

It was established that while travelling in the direction of uMhlanga, a tyre on the Toyota Corolla burst causing the vehicle to crash into a concrete barrier separating the north and south bound lanes.

The vehicle then veered across two lanes and collided into a Tata truck. The driver of the Toyota Corolla sustained moderate injuries and was transported to hospital by ambulance whilst the passenger died on scene.”

Netcare 911 paramedics declared the man deceased.

“It is alleged that the deceased was being driven from King Shaka International Airport to uplift his vehicle which was being serviced at a dealership in uMhlanga when the collision occurred,” added Balram.

“The number of accidents that have occurred in the area in recent times is alarming. It is sad that a man lost his life in such a tragic manner.

“All road users are urged to ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy and safe for travel and they are implored to adhere to the rules of the road at all times.

“Every effort must be made to prevent an accident where possible,” Balram said.