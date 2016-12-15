Man plunges to death at Durban harbour

It took emergency services six hours to recover the body of a local community member, who had allegedly driven his vehicle into the Durban harbour on Sunday evening.

Police divers from Durban Search and Rescue, along with Durban Fire Department and IPSS Medical Rescue, were called out to Durban Harbour opposite Pier 205, Container Terminal where a 77-year-old man had driven his Toyota Etios into the Bay. According to reports, a dive operation was conducted and the vehicle was located at a depth of 13m.

The deceased victim had to be extricated from the vehicle under water due to the damage sustained on impact with the water. Once the body was removed from the vehicle and hauled up to the quay, side lift bags were attached to raise the vehicle to the surface where a Fire Department Heavy Rescue Crane hauled it up to the quay side.

An inquest docket has been opened for investigation.