Man rescued after falling into storm water drain

A man was freed from a storm drain after he had apparently fallen in. Okhahlamba Search and Rescue, paramedics and public safety were at the scene in Steadville on Sunday.

According to reports the man who had been under the influence was walking home, when he fell in. “He was completely stuck in the drain and could not free himself,” said members of the Steadville community. The rescue party had gathered around the huge drain hole and managed to free and rescue the entrapped man.