MEC ‘concerned’ about school infrastructure after visit

Impendle Local Municipality Mayor Sizwe Ndlela, uMgungundlovu District Municipality Mayor Thobekile Maphumulo and MEC for Finance Belinda Scott discuss resolutions for issues raised at the Luthando High School.

uMgungundlovu District MEC for Finance in KwaZulu-Natal, Belinda Scott, led a delegation of members of the Provincial Legislature, mayors and staff from various government departments and municipalities in a “legislature-initiated school opening functionality monitoring programme” to three schools in Impendle area, in the midlands.

The schools visited included Luthando High School that obtained a 100 percent matric pass rate last year, Siyazama Secondary School with a 90 percent pass and Imvunulo Secondary School, in the Vulindlela area near Pietermaritzburg, which achieved a 74 percent matric pass.

While all three schools started normally with all required educational material in place, the concern was, however, on the state of infrastructure. Common problems in all three schools was the derelict ablution facilities, vandalism of certain facilities, drugs and substance abuse as well as the inability of the schools to repair the recurring damage to their infrastructure.

Said Scott: “As the Political Champion of uMgungundlovu District, I am proud to have schools that have shown improvement in their matric results, and I am particularly proud that, of the three schools we visited today, we have a school that obtained 100 percent matric pass rate.

“However, I am concerned that there are elements that might disturb the process of further improving results for the current year. We have been told of vandalism of school property, use of drugs in schools, lack of proper maintenance of school infrastructure as well as lack of involvement by some sections of certain relevant departments to ensure that schools function optimally.”

Scott said the success of the schooling system requires active involvement of the community, School Governing Bodies, Municipalities as well as relevant government departments. “We also need to see schools represented in the war rooms and this is one of the speedy ways they can get their challenges addressed.”

Member of the Legislature’s Education Portfolio Committee, Zibuse Mlaba said the programme was meant to ensure that schools run normally and teaching takes place from the first day, challenges addressed collectively and that results improve.

uMgungundlovu District Municipality Mayor Thobekile Maphumulo said that despite the good results that they appreciate, they are ready to galvanise support for the schools visited so that their various challenges reported today can be addressed speedily.

Delegation will visit Trustfeed and Albert Falls primary schools and uMvuzo Secondary school in the uMshwathi Municipality.