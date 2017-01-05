Mother arrested for child abandonment

A 37-year-old woman was arrested at Embo, near Hillcrest, for abandoning her new born baby recently.

D /Cst Lihle Mlotshwa, the suspect and D/Sgt Ethel Ndlovu

Members from the Pinetown Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit had been investigating a case whereby a new born child was left in a taxi at the Pavilion taxi rank earlier in December. According to Captain Nqobile Gwala of the SAPS, the taxi driver had dropped off his passengers at the Pavilion Taxi rank and had parked his taxi waiting for his turn to load when he heard a crying baby.

“He looked in the taxi but he spotted nothing unusual, but the noise persisted and when he looked again under the backseat he saw something wrapped with the blanket,” said Gwala. “A closer look revealed a young baby wrapped in a blanket with a hand written note on top as well as the medication. The child was in a bad state, the eyes had swollen and the nappy had not been changed.”

The taxi driver alerted the police and the child was immediately taken to hospital for medical attention. After the case docket had been opened at the Westville Police Station it was handed over to the Pinetown FCS Unit for investigation.

“It was a hard case to crack because there were no witnesses and the note left with the child did not reveal much about the mother,” Gwala continued.

“From the medication left with the child the detectives ascertained that the medication was issued at St Mary’s Hospital in Mariannhill. Further investigation at the hospital did reveal much about the mother’s personal details, she had registered an incomplete residential address and did not leave her cellphone number.”

Gwala said that the only number the detective could find was that of the mother’s relatives in Kokstad. The relatives were contacted and, according to them, the mother was still in hospital with the child which was prematurely born. They denied having her cellphone number.

“The detectives hit a hard wall, they had nothing to go on except for a vague address which stated that she stayed close to Khabazela High School at Embo,” Gwala said. “It took painstaking investigation, lots of hard work, long hours and sheer brilliance from detectives in trying to locate the suspect.”

The FCS detectives finally arrested the suspect at Embo. She was charged for Child Abandonment and will appear at the Pinetown Magistrates’ Court soon.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki, expressed his appreciation to everyone who assisted them with valuable information that led to the speedy arrest.

“I would like to send my appreciation to Pinetown Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual for gathering all the evidence that led to the arrest of the mother,” Langa said.