Motorist beaten by drag racers speaks out!

Assault victim Kuben Pather

“No matter what happened, no one deserves this…”

By Janice Pillay and Zoe Papadakis

Cellphone footage of a 33-year-old man being beaten up after he drove into the path of an illegal drag race on Umgeni Road on Thursday night, 26 January went viral this week. The video shared more than 6 000 times online showed a white Toyota Tazz turning left on to Umgeni Road at the same time that several cars, allegedly drag racing, sped down the road. The driver crossed the path of the racers twice.

The video was posted by motor sport enthusiast, Wesley James Smith who was outraged by the brutality of the clip and posted it on his account, calling for the law to step in.

He posted online: “Now as a concerned person I have taken it upon myself to get the footage and find the poor guy you kicked like a savage. Today is the day you learn the power of social media. A weekend in jail is going to seem like an eternity. Share and show you have a heart and get this guy some justice. No matter what happened… no one deserves this.”

Speaking to the Chatsworth Tabloid, the victim Kuben Pather, from Umhlatuzana Township, who is still recovering from the incident at a Durban Hospital said he had taken his father’s Tazz for a test drive.

“I did not realise I had disrupted a drag race on Umgeni Road. I went to the nearby Engen Garage to buy food and was confronted by a large group of youngsters. They asked me if I had not seen the robot. They didn’t give me a chance to explain myself. I had no time to answer them. Two of them began attacking me and I tried to escape back to the car. A third guy then attacked me from behind. I managed to escape his clutch but then several other men approached and started kicking me on my head, back and legs. There were many bystanders around but no one came to my rescue. The suspects then walked away,” claimed Pather.

Pather stated that he was in severe pain but managed to get up. “One of the bystanders handed me my cellphone, wallet and car keys. In spite of the pain, I drove back to my home in Township as I did not think I was seriously injured. However, on Saturday morning, I began feeling extreme discomfort and was rushed to hospital where I did some X rays and was given medication. I have excruciating headaches and battle to sleep,” Pather said.

“There have been allegations reported that I was intoxicated during the incident. This is not true because I am unable to consume alcohol due to me being bipolar. My medication does not agree with alcohol and it could be fatal if I drink. I was an innocent motorist who did not deserve this.

I want justice to be done and the suspects to be locked up. If they are not caught, they will do this to someone else. I am grateful for the concern and support that I’ve been receiving from the community after the incident,” said Pather.

Captain Nqobile Gwala of SAPS confirmed the incident, explaining that Pather was driving along Umgeni Road at around 11pm when the incident occurred.

A case of common assault was opened at Sydenham police station for investigation.

A few of the suspects who allegedly meted out the beating to Pather have been identified on social media, but police are yet to make any arrests.

SAPS spokesperson, Lt/Col Thulani Zwane, has appealed to witnesses and the person who took the video footage at the scene to come forward and assist the police in investigating the matter.

If you have any information call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or Sydenham SAPS on 031 203 2707.