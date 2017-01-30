Murder suspect caught

A 30-year-old man will appear in the Estcourt Magistrate’s Court where he will face a charge of murder. The charge stems from an incident that took place during May 2014.

“During a heated argument over cattle, the suspect assaulted his uncle over the head with a stone causing an open wound. The uncle, Bhekinkosi Hadebe (59), subsequently passed away in hospital a few days later,” said Captain Charmaine Struwig.

After the incident the suspect fled from the Amangwe area but police continued to trace his whereabouts. They made a breakthrough yesterday when it was established that he had been admitted to a local hospital and he was placed under arrest as soon as he was discharged from the hospital.