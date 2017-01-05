Nephew sentenced for murdering aunt, children

The Durban High Court recently sentenced Tsepang Mokhali (22) to six life sentences for murder, plus 12 years for armed robbery, for the murder of a mother and five children, four years ago.

According to Captain Nqobile Gwala of SAPS, the incident took place on 29 December 2012, at approximately 6am near Inanda. The deceased’s husband had unsuccessfully attempted to contact his wife several times telephonically and decided to go to the house and investigate further.

“When he opened the door, he discovered the gruesome murder of his wife and his five children,” said Gwala. The wife Nobuhle Leneha (38) and her children Khalalelo (14), Tumelo (9), Karabo (7), Takiso Bobora (03), were killed and the bodies of the children were found in the bathroom while Lenehas’s body was found in the lounge.

Leneha sustained gunshot wounds while her children sustained multiple stab wounds to the body. The 14-month-old baby that survived the attack and was found dehydrated inside the house.

“Police were immediately alerted to the scene and upon investigation it was discovered that the amount of money that was in the house as well as Nobuhle’s cellphone were also taken,” said Gwala.

Inanda detectives commenced their investigation, which led to the arrest of the accused in December 2013. However, Mokhali escaped after the incident to Lesotho and was on the run since then.

“Intelligence driven information was received that he was returning to RSA and was arrested at the Lesotho border in December 2013, with the assistance of Magma Security,” said Gwala.

“It appeared that Mokhali was Leneha’s nephew. During the court proceedings it appeared that the motive for the killing was to get the money that Nobuhle got from the stokvel.”

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki praised the investigating team and all other role-players for the hard work and determination in solving this case.

“We hope this sentence will send a stern warning to other people who thing of committing crimes and leave the country that we will make sure that we arrest them wherever they are,” he said.