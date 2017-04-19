New Audi A5 and S5 Coupé, engineered with soul

Audi revolutionised the B-segment in 2007 with the introduction of the Audi A5 Coupé – regarded widely as a work of art that took the world by storm.

Ten years later, Audi South Africa is proud to present the second generation – now with a new, honed look and packed with the latest technology. The new generation of the A5 Coupé is athletic, sporty and elegant, while its design goes hand-in-hand with sophisticated aerodynamics. Under the skin the Audi A5 impresses with an all-new chassis, powerful engines, and innovative infotainment features and driver assistance systems.

With the new generation, the question widely has been around how Audi would make the previous generation design masterpiece even more beautiful? The new Audi A5 Coupé sports a fresh and modern look. It is nevertheless true to its DNA with the sporty and elegant character being passed down to the new generation. The best example is the now three-dimensional wave-shaped shoulder line that already characterised the previous model. The precisely sweeping line with pronounced bulges over the wheel arches emphasizes all four wheels – a cue to the quattro all-wheel drive.

Engines

The Audi A5 Coupé will launch in South Africa with three engines: two TFSI and one TDI unit. Their power output has increased considerably and is now between 140 kW and 185 kW. Compared with the previous model, they offer up to 17 percent more performance while consuming as much as 22 percent less fuel. All the engines combine high efficiency with sporty power development and smooth running.

Drivetrain, Chassis and Body

The new Audi A5 Coupé* comes with a drivetrain solution tailor-made for each engine variant. The seven-speed S tronic transmission is used with all the engines, while the Audi S5 features the eight-speed tiptronic gearbox with quattro all-wheel drive. Audi also offers the optional rear-axle sport differential for even more dynamic driving and precision on the Audi S5.

The all-new chassis is among the strengths of the Audi A5 Coupé. It offers the driver optimal comfort combined with a high degree of agility. The A5 thus handles narrow, winding mountain roads and long trips with equal aplomb.

The electromechanical power steering is also a new development from Audi. It adapts according to the vehicle’s current speed and provides highly precise road feedback. Optionally available is the dynamic steering, which varies its gear ratio depending on the speed and steering angle.

Interior

The interior benefits from the increased dimensions and longer wheelbase. Space for driver and passengers is more generous. The horizontal architecture of the instrument panel and the continuous air vent strip create a wide sense of space. As is typical for Audi, interior build quality is uncompromisingly high. High-quality materials in a wide range of colors provide for a particularly pleasant ambiance and underscore the premium character of the mid-sized model.

Display and controls

The A5 Coupé is now available for the first time with the optional Audi virtual cockpit, a 12.3-inch TFT display with a resolution of 1,440 x 540 pixels. Together with the MMI navigation plus including 8.3-inch monitor on the centre console, it forms the central information unit. The focal point of the MMI terminal is the round rotary pushbutton. Its surface is home to the touch-sensitive touchpad which is used to input characters and also for multi-finger gestures, enabling the driver to zoom in on the map, for example.

The new Audi S5 Coupé

The new Audi S5 Coupé combines dramatic design with the performance of a sports car. The completely redesigned, turbocharged 3.0 TFSI engine for the Audi S5 Coupé offers powerful performance: high power, ample torque, spontaneous response and a sonorous sound. All of that paired with a new level of efficiency.

The quattro permanent all-wheel drive system with its asymmetrically dynamic layout makes a major contribution toward sporty and stable handling of the new Audi S5 Coupé.

Audi A5 range

The introduction of the Audi A5 and S5 Coupé will be followed by the launch of the Audi A5 and S5 Sportback in May and the Audi A5 and S5 Cabriolet in July. The model range and pricing of the Audi A5 Sportback will be the same as the Audi A5 Coupé. Further details on the Cabriolet will be available closer to its introduction.