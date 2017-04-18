New born baby dumped in bin is found alive

A healthy baby boy was dumped in a bin by his mother shortly after being delivered at her place of work in Temple Valley, Verulam last week, after she thought that her baby was still born.

Members of Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) were dispatched to the factory where the mother of the baby works, after receiving calls from staff reporting the incident.

When paramedics arrived it was established that the 24-year-old Ndwedwe resident delivered the child by herself in the staff toilet. It is alleged that she then dumped the baby and the after birth in a bin.

“When the woman’s supervisor realised that she was not at her work station she went to the toilet and found the her having a shower. Traces of blood were found on the floor which led the supervisor to the bin. When she opened it she found the baby covered in used sanitary pads,” said a Rusa’s Prem Balram.

“The mother claimed that she unaware of her pregnancy and was shocked when she went into labour. After delivering the baby she assumed that the child was dead and decided to get rid of his body without telling anyone.

“Because both their health was important to us, we had to quickly rush them to hospital for medical attention and the police failed to pitch on the scene on time.”