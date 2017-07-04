New witty late night talk show gives new meaning to ‘WTF’

South Africa’s newest late night live talk show #WTFTUMI hosted by comedienne and actress Tumi Morake premieres on SABC 3 on tomorrow, 5 July, at 9.30pm. #WTFTUMI, a tongue-in-cheek, late night show produced by Urban Brew Studios, will see some of South Africa’s hottest celebs and influencers feature as studio guests.

Every Wednesday and Thursday evening, #WTFTUMI will tap into the pulse of the nation when Morake looks at what has recently got South Africans talking. She will get her guests talking about the lighter side of their lives, with a bit of snooping and through exciting interactive games.

Each episode, two or three A-listers, ranging from celebs to sports stars and politicians, will open up to the host while in the #WTFTUMI lounge, bar or jacuzzi. They will take part in different impromptu games that will ultimately reveal little known facts about them.

Morake might dare to invade the celebrity guest’s privacy and ask them to explain three things; like three items from their handbag or their three latest Twitter direct messages. She could also give the celeb guest the opportunity to respond to as many social media messages – hateful or loving – in 60 seconds.

#WTFTUMI will see her engaging with the studio audience and share a bit of banter with her barman. Each episode will end with a performance, either by a well-known music artist or comedian.

Says Morake: “I am always excited to try something new. This show is raw and unapologetic, especially since it is a late night slot, I can afford to be naughty because the kids have already gone off to bed.”

True to its tongue in cheek nature, the show’s name, #WTFTUMI, will see a play on the acronym WTF. The WTF will lend itself to mean something different in each episode, from “Why The Fuss” to “Where’s The Friday”.

#WTFTUMI airs every Wednesday and Thursday on SABC 3 at 9.30pm.