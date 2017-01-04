No rest for SAPS during festive season

While most people were out enjoying the festive season holiday break, SAPS had their hands full in ensuring the streets were clean of criminals.

“In keeping to our mandate of ensuring the safety and security of our community, Greenwood Park SAPS members continued with specialised operations in the greater Greenwood Park poling district. There were no place for criminals to hide when our dedicated team of crime prevention members, carried out these intelligence driven searches and the successes achieved, speaks volumes,” said Greenwood Park SAPS spokesperson, W/O Leon Audh.

“Since inception of our strategy, we have arrested numerous suspects for hijackings, house-breakings, being in possession of dependence producing substances, being in possession of dangerous weapons, dealing in liquor without liquor licences and driving whilst under the influence of alcohol, amongst others,” W/O Audh added.

Audh confirmed that work will continue throughout the season and these types of concentrated and intelligence driven operations will be ongoing. “We want to thank the community for their support and understanding as we embark to make this festive season a safe one for all,” he said.