No speed humps for Sparks Road, confirms eThekwini

eThekwini Transport Authority has confirmed that the implementation of speed humps on Sparks Road will not be supported.

This follows in the aftermath of the seven-year-old who was killed after being knocked down, allegedly by a speeding car on the stretch of road, earlier this year. The incident sparked outrage within the local community, resulting in a petition and various other community campaigns in an effort to attract attention from authorities. Last month, residents took to the streets to put up ‘speed kills’ posters along Sparks Road, where the boy was killed. However, they feel that authorities are not addressing the issue.

DA Ward councillor for the area, Chris Pappas commented on the hotly contested topic, stating that a number of people had been killed on Sparks Road over the past few years, yet he was unaware of any convictions for any of these cases. “If this is true, why has no one been held accountable for the deaths on Sparks Road?” Sydenham Communications Officer Captain Lazarus responded, stating that over the past five years there had been five recorded accidents. Two were currently under investigation and three saw no prosecution take place.

For years residents have been campaigning for measures to be taken to prevent speeding along the stretch of road but they have been met with a number of obstacles. “The speeding is killing our children!” said community member Tina Richards, adding that there were several schools and old age homes peppered along the stretch of road. Anne Phillips, another community member, said that there had been a number of deaths resulting in speeding on the road over the past 30 years. She said that motorists were showing blatant disregard for the rules of the road and speeding down Sparks Road.

Vinesh Sudhana, Chief Traffic Engineering Technician for eThekwini Transport Authority, stated that, in terms of the installation of speed humps along Sparks Road, this could not be supported. “Moses Kotane Road (Sparks Road ) is a high order class 3 road in terms of the RISFSA road classification. Unfortunately,

in terms of the current council approved Traffic Calming Policy, the implementation of speed humps on class 3 roads cannot be supported.”

eThekwini head of communications, Tozi Mthethwa, said the Metro Police Unit’s specialised enforcement team would monitor traffic movement on the road in question. “The City’s Traffic Calming policy recognises that road safety needs a multi-pronged approach which should include engineering, enforcement and education to act in a unified manner,” said Mthethwa.

“The policy from an engineering perspective identifies that the majority of the roads in the city should have a people centred movement priority and hence can be subjected to prioritised engineering interventions, but that there is a network frame that should cater for economic movement given that this is fundamental to business sustainability and job creation / retention.” Mthethwa said that, where a road is classified as an economic and mobility road, the possible engineering interventions were limited if not to impact negatively on business sustainability and jobs. Such a route relies predominantly on the other prongs to be effective. “Pressed to an extreme and if ignoring the need for this balance, then one might then be suggesting that on certain sections of the freeways should engineer to slow the vehicles down to a people movement speed and this would be extremely detrimental to the functioning and sustainability of the city,” saiod Mthethwa. “Moses Kotane (Sparks) Road is such a road where it has a dominant economic movement function and hence engineering interventions, if not to be detrimental and potential destroy the business viability of the area, are ineffective.”

Mthethwa said that, in such circumstances, it was expected that the other prongs of the road safety approach need to intervene to effect the result desired. “Road safety is a shared responsibility which does not belong to one institution, or only to government. It must involve all road users, Non-Governmental Organisations, professionals and the business sector.”