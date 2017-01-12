Off to school we go…

There was much excitement, and a few tears, as learners made their way back to school on Wednesday morning.

Pictured, on their first day at Orient Islamic School, are new friends Daisha Malik and Husna Rajah.

However, for the Grade 1’s it was a whole new adventure as they put on their brave faces, bid farewell to their parents and made their way to their desks, ready to embrace the first day of ‘big’ school. Although there were many nervous smiles, there were also a few tears from children, and parents alike.

Some of the Grade 1’s

Shaaista Limbada consoles her teary eyed son, Hamzah Oomar

Khanya Lehlohla, Mikayla Hatcher and Nathan Taylor

Umar (6) puts on a brave smile and says goodbye to his mum, Nafeesa Hassan

Maia Voorma and Khloe Summerton