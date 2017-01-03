Officer shot in leg and stomach

The Ezakheni police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a public safety officer was shot in B-Section, Ezakheni, on the evening of 2 January. The 27-year-old man had sustained gunshots wounds to the leg and stomach by unknown assailants.

“The officer is in a stable condition in hospital recovering from his injuries. At this stage it is not clear as why and who shot him, but police are investigating the matter,” said Captain Charmaine Struwig of the Ladysmith police.