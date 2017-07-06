Oncology debacle continues

SAHRC awaits more info from Health MEC

The South African Human Rights Commission is awaiting additional information from KZN Health MEC, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo following the submission of his oncology report last Friday.

The SAHRC gave MEC Dhlomo a deadline to respond to findings made by the commission. This included the violation of rights of oncology patients at Addington Hospital and Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital (IALC Hospital). The SAHRC accused the KZN Department of Health and MEC Dhlomo for the failure to provide access to healthcare services as a result of a lack of compliance with applicable norms and standards set out in legislation and policies.

SAHRC spokesperson, Gail Smith said, “We can confirm that we have received a response from the MEC of Health for Kwa-Zulu Natal (KZN), Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, in response to the SAHRC’s investigative report on the state of oncology and health rights in KZN. The Commission is studying the MEC’s report in detail and will revert with appropriate actions to be taken.”

“The Commission welcomes the KZN MEC’s response, received on Friday, 30 June 2017, and notes the KZN Health Department’s compliance with the first deadline for response,” she added.

“However, the Commission remains extremely concerned about the oncology patients at Addington Hospital as well as the patients at Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital (IALC Hospital) who are still awaiting radiotherapy treatment – some of whom have been waiting for up to 7 months,” she stated.

As such the Commission says they await additional information requested from the MEC, which is due on or before 28 July 2017, namely 30 days after the release of the SAHRC’s investigative report.