Phoenix drug dealer identified as heroin syndicate head

The syndicate head of an undercover heroin lab, identified by police as a wanted 42-year-old drug dealer from the Phoenix area, together with a 40-year-old syndicate manager and four other suspects aged between 32 and 53 were bust by police at a flat near Gateway in Umhlanga during the early hours of Friday morning.

According to eThekwini Inner South Cluster communications officer, Priya Nunkumar, the planned operation known as ‘Project Black Rain’ raided an undercover heroin lab in uMhlanga and seized 2,5kg of heroin powder, 10 000 heroin filled capsules, 4 000 mandrax tablets and 1 000 ecstasy pills.

The team also recovered 200 000 empty capsules and all equipment used to manufacture the drugs. The suspects were scheduled to appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

“On Friday, 24 June 2017, at approximately 1:30am, an eThekwini Inner South Intelligence Driven operation together with Durban Organised Crime Unit and Durban Metro apprehended six suspects and seized drugs to the value of approximately R1.2 million,” said Nunkumar. An intelligence driven operation was conducted and the six suspects were caught red handed packaging heroin capsules. They were subsequently arrested and charged for dealing in drugs.

Ethekwini Inner South Cluster Commander, Major General Nunkumar commended members of the Crime Intelligence on their excellent work leading to the arrest of a wanted drug syndicate.

“We will be conducting numerous Intelligence Driven operations to target all drug related crimes within the eThekwini area,” he said.