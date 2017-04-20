Point SAPS captain gunned down

“He was very dedicated and worked throughout Easter, making 25 arrests.”

Community members are reeling in shock after news broke that Point SAPS communications officer, Captain Bheki Jerome Simelane, was gunned down on his way to work on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place on the corner of Cordgate Gardens and Stonebridge Drive in Phoenix at around 6:30am.

According to Colonel Thembeka Mbele of SAPS, the 58-year-old policeman had left home at around 6am to go to the taxi rank. He was waiting to board a taxi when an unknown man allegedly approached him and fired two shots at him. Colonel Mbele said the suspect was then picked up by a red Polo, driven by an unknown motorist.

According to the director of local security company, KZN VIP, Glen Naidoo, their control room received calls of gunshots on Southgate Drive.

“KZN VIP Response Units and medics rushed to the scene of the shooting,” he said. “The police officer was found with bullet wounds to the head. VIP Medics declared him deceased on the scene. Our thoughts and prayers are with the slain member’s family during this time of bereavement.”

Speaking about her colleague, Colonel Mbele fondly recalled memories of Captain Simelane.

“He was a very good man,” she said. “He was very dedicated and worked throughout Easter, making 25 arrests.”

At the time of going to press, police had not established whether the murder was a targeted hit or an attempted robbery gone wrong.

Colonel Mbele said that Captain Simelane’s cellphone and wallet had not been taken and police were investigating all leads.