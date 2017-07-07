Police respond to 4 hour wait claim

The Ladysmith community is up in arms after claims that police took four hours to arrive at an accident scene because neither the Ladysmith nor Bergville police could decide who should respond.

A biker was tragically killed in a horrific collision on Sunday, 2 July on the R616, between Bergville and Ladysmith. According to claims, it took police almost four hours to arrive at the scene of the accident. On further enquiries, it was established that the Ladysmith and Bergville police stations were at loggerheads about which station should respond to the scene because they could not agree on jurisdiction.

Since that incident, there have been more claims from the community about police response time, in some cases up to two hours.

In one recent incident where stolen goods were recovered in Ladysmith, police said that there were only two vans available for response. Community members and patrollers drove to the Ladysmith Police Station after waiting for police to respond. “We went to the charge office and demanded that police come with us, but yet we had to wait,” said member of the community.

In another incident it was claimed in a WhatsApp community group, that police said that they could not spend time on “feeble matters” like a mugging that took place in Cochran Rd. According to the group update, police informed the callers that the victim should make her own way to the police station.

The Ladysmith Herald sent a query to the Ladymith police.

This is the communication officer Captain Charmaine Struwig’s response:

On the morning of Sunday 2017-07-02 the Ladysmith Police received a complaint of an accident on the R616. At the time it was unclear what the exact location of the accident was, but a patrol vehicle from Ladysmith was sent to check along the R616 to see if the accident could be located.

While the members from Ladysmith were checking areas along the route, a second report was received that suggested that the scene fell within the Bergville area. Bergville SAPS then also dispatched a vehicle along the R616 in an effort to trace the accident.

In the meantime a third call was received from an off duty police officer from the Bergville SAPS who came across the accident and was the first person to stop and render assistance. He was able to verify the exact location of the scene which was confirmed to be in the Ladysmith SAPS policing area. Although there was a delay in finding the accident scene, it has to be noted that the integrity of the crime scene was preserved by a member of the SAPS.

The Ladysmith Station Commander Brigadier Chebekhulu is eager to interview the affected community members concerning their negative experience/s with the reporting of cases at the Ladysmith SAPS. He said: “We as the SAPS always endeavour to assist the community and we constantly strive to better our service. One of the ways to gauge our service is through input from the community.”

The community may also contact Colonel TM Mngadi, Visible Policing Commander, on 082-680-5622 if they wish to express their concerns to police.