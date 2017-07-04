Pregnant woman hijacked, left stranded

A 34-year-old pregnant woman was hijacked after making a large cash withdrawal at a bank in Mahatma Gandhi Road, Durban before being left stranded in Ottawa, Verulam on Thursday, 29 June.

Members of Reaction Unit South Africa were dispatched to Maharaj Road in Ottawa after receiving a call from a member of public requesting assistance for a female who had been hijacked in Durban.

The hijacked vehicle

Upon arrival the 34-year-old victim informed officers that shortly after making a large cash withdrawal, she was accosted by two armed suspects as she got into her vehicle.

The suspects forced the woman into the back seat of her Renault Clio before driving off with her in the vehicle. She was forced to lie down on the back seat and stay out of sight from other motorists. The suspects drove to several unknown locations before heading in the direction of Verulam approximately three hours after the hijacking occurred.

The suspects then abandoned the vehicle in the vicinity of Ottawa in Verulam before fleeing the scene with the cash and the victim’s cellphone. The woman then drove to a home on Maharaj Road where she sought assistance from a resident. The Newlands West resident could not provide Reaction officers with sufficient details regarding the incident due to her being emotionally traumatised.

She was treated on scene by paramedics before being transported to hospital after she complained of severe abdominal pains.

Prem Balram Director at RUSA said, “We request all community members to be vigilant at all times at banks especially when making large cash withdrawals from ATMs.”