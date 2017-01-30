Public Appeal: Assist in solving fraud case

Ladysmith SAPS are appealing to the public to assist them with the investigation of a fraud case. On 9 November 2016, a woman approached a local furniture store and bought items on credit. Fortunately the business did not hand over the items immediately and checked up on the identity of the buyer. It was discovered that the buyer had used someone else’s Identity document to purchase the items.

Police are eager to interview the individual depicted in the attached photo and believe that she could assist them greatly in the fraud investigation. Anyone who may know the whereabouts of this person is urged to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant MZM Zwane, at the Ladysmith SAPS. He can be contacted on 036 638 3326 or on 076 205 0267. Alternatively, Crime Stop can be contacted on 08600 10111.