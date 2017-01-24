R4.9 million bill nightmare for pensioners

DLC leader councillor Patrick Pillay with irate pensioner Ivan Moorgas and his R4.9 million utility bill.

Phoenix pensioners, Mr and Mrs Moorgas were stunned when they received a R4.9 million utility bill from eThekwini Municipality last month.

Their woes appear to be the result of the city’s multi-million rand Revenue Management System (RMS), which took effect 6 months ago.

The Moorgas family claim to have had a very stressful festive season after receiving the multi-million rand bill from the municipality. Ivan Moorgas said his wife became very sick when she saw the huge amount and had to rush her to the doctor. “We have received no joy from the rent office regarding this error. It is really sad that the Phoenix Rent office does not help or guide us properly when dealing with these mistakes therefore I was left no option but to contact the DLC leader Patrick Pillay for assistance,” said Moorgas.

Speaking to the Phoenix Tabloid, Democratic Liberal Congress (DLC) leader, Councillor Patrick Pillay said, “This is outrageous, negligent and unacceptable for the city to make a mega mistake of an incorrect water meter reading charge of R4.9 million for pensioner, Ivan Moorgas.” He urged ratepayers to analyse their accounts thoroughly for any errors as errors of water meter readings have become a prominent feature as of recent.

Councillor Pillay said he was surprised that after 6 months since the Revenue Management System went live, ratepayers are still dealing with mistakes made by the meter readers of the city.

“I have made representations to the city treasury for their urgent intervention of correcting their mega million rand mistake. Since the new billing system was implemented, the DLC offices have been assisting hundreds of people to understand the new accounts,” he said. Cllr Pillay added that the DLC will be meeting with Metro Water officials and treasury to address the negligence of the water meter readers and the long waiting period for ratepayers until reversals and adjustments are rectified.

“We are dealing with peoples livelihoods and pensioners are vulnerable to heavy stress when reckless mistakes are made in their bills by the Municipality. Ratepayers who always paid their bills are now going into arrears with their accounts because of these shoddy mistakes,” added Cllr Pillay.