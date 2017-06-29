South Africa’s leading toy chain, Toys R Us, has thrown its support behind national children’s organisation, Reach For A Dream Foundation, launching a charitable campaign driven by the sale of these teddy bears.

Ariana Naicker with a charitable teddy bear

A special range of cuddly teddy bears available at Toys R Us stores is bringing new meaning to the ‘gift of giving’. Thousands of terminally ill children are set to receive one of these bears. Through the partnership, Toys R Us is committed to donate R5 from each sale to the non-profit organisation, which relies on donor support and public generosity to assist sick children in fulfilling their greatest dreams.

South Africans are encouraged to spread joy to children facing life-threatening conditions by purchasing a bear. In addition to the donation made by purchasing a bear, participants can also donate the cuddly toy for a child supported by Reach For A Dream by delivering it to the organisation’s offices at the Gateway Shopping Centre. A tag attached to each bear including a special message for the child receiving it can be completed by the donor.

The proceeds from the sale of the bears will contribute towards the operations at Reach For A Dream, which since 1988 has worked to give children with life-threatening conditions magical moments to regain their childhood, which is often consumed by their illness. For more information contact 087 234 8697.