Robbery syndicate strikes in Isipingo

By Krishnee Naidoo

Isipingo SAPS and Alpha Alarms members provided greater visibility in the crime stricken area

A spate of business robberies along the Old Main Road sector in Isipingo Rail has fuelled the anger of business owners along that stretch who are calling for greater visible policing so that the gang operating in the vicinity can be bust.

The irate business owners lashed out at the lack of policing in the area that has led to several businesses being hit in the past few weeks. Business owners have lost an exorbitant amount financially and are concerned that their lives and that of their employees are hanging in the balance.

On Wednesday morning, a sweet shop was robbed by three men one of whom was armed with a firearm. According to Isipingo SAPS communications officer, Cpt D Ragavan, the complainant was in the process of opening his shop when he was followed by three men.

The suspects linked to various robberies in the Isipingo area

“One of the suspects threatened the complainant with a firearm and forced him to enter his office.

The other two suspects forced the staff to another office. The complainant was forced to open the safe and cash was taken.

“The suspects also took R200 in cash from the complainant’s wallet and a cellphone from a staff member,” said Cpt Ragavan. A business robbery case is under investigation. In a separate incident a hardware store in that vicinity was also hit by four unknown men; three of whom carried firearms and one had a knife. It is unconfirmed if a fifth suspect stood as a look out outside the store.

According to police, the suspects entered the store masquerading as customers and enquired about items in the store whilst they scoped out the layout of the premises. CCTV footage revealed that the brazen robbers entered the store at about 2:39pm and one suspect demanded the money in a low voice. Some of the suspects wore hats and caps and helped themselves to an undisclosed amount of cash. They wielded guns and a knife and fled on foot into the crowd.

On Friday, Isipingo SAPS members and members of local security company, Alpha Alarms took to the streets to provide greater visibility in the area.

Speaking to the Southern Star, Vispol Commander at Isipingo SAPS, Lt/Col L Rossouw, said, “The gang is believed to be a syndicate of four armed men on foot who strike and then disappear into the crowd due to the heavy foot traffic in that area. A woman is sometimes believed to be used as an informant sent inside the premises to check the layout of the store before the accomplices strike. CCTV footage has enabled us to circulate the pictures of the wanted suspects linked to the various robberies. We are also checking footage from cameras in the CBD and we have established a partnership with the members of Alpha Alarms security to step up visibility in the area. We urge members of the public to disseminate information of suspicious persons and vehicles seen in the vicinity immediately so that we can act promptly and close in on these elusive robbers.”

A shop-owner, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “We are sitting ducks currently. We earn our living by opening our doors and now we are under siege by these ruthless robbers who just storm into our premises and threaten our lives. They take our hard earned cash and leave us terrorized and traumatized. This cannot continue. Something needs to be done and it needs to be done immediately.

Fortunately, no lives have been lost so far and we want it to stay that way.” Spokesman for Alpha Alarms, Seshin Govender said, “We understand the frustration and fear of the business owners and we are striving to ensure that these criminals are arrested and put behind bars. We have stepped up patrols in the area and are working with police to close in on these lurking suspects.”

If anyone has any information or knows the whereabouts about the suspects in the pictures provided, contact Isipingo SAPS on 031-913 3410.