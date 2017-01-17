Sahuc finalises hajj list as King Salman lifts quota

By Mohammed Ismail

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, was lauded earlier this month to lift from this year the cuts in the quota of both domestic and foreign pilgrims imposed five years ago, as reported in the Saudi Gazette.

While there is no indication yet from the South African Hajj and Umrah Council (Sahuc) on the local quota, the number of South African pilgrims that will be accredited for Hajj 1438 was being finalised by an external audit, said the bodyís National Hajj Accreditation Committee in a statement

The Council of Ministers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia lauded the directive of King Salman saying that his directive shows his care for Muslims and his efforts to provide the best services to pilgrims and visitors to the Two Holy Mosques, according to a report in the Saudi Gazette. The authorities had imposed a 20 percent reduction in the quota for foreign pilgrims coming from each country and 50 percent reduction in quota for domestic pilgrims in view of the expansion work at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, said the newspaper.

The hajj quotas were decided by the Islamic foreign ministers in Amman in 1987. He said the ministers of the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) decided the quotas of pilgrims to be 1 000 pilgrims for each 1 million population of Muslims. South Africa presently accredits 2500 pilgrims.

Sahuc’s list was released on 10 January saying that those who applied last year for hajj accreditation would have to accept or transfer it. The final acceptance date is 31 January and ‘no exceptions will be entertained’, said Sahuc in its statement.

“Payment for accreditation has been set at R1430 for Hajj 1438. Any applicant who paid a fee last year and did not request a refund will pay the additional top up of R130. They must also provide the required proof of payment for their accreditation last year,” said the statement.

Sahuc said choosing an operator will take place after the ‘hajj operator accreditation’ process is complete and the final choice of an operator will be 28 February. ‘No extension will be given. Any hajj’ not linked to an accredited hajj operator by that date will have their accreditation revoked and a penalty of 30 points will be deducted from their score.

“We are confident that this enhancement will give an opportunity for better preparation spiritually, mentally, physically and financially. We sincerely request accredited hujjaaj to act responsibly by abiding to the process,” said the statement. Those who are accredited for Hajj 1438 will be notified by way of an SMS.

Queries can be sent to info@sahuchajjregistry.org.za.