Search for missing Phoenix teen continues

The search for a missing North Coast teenager continues and her family is fraught with worry as the days turn into weeks. She was last seen on 30 December 2016.

Sixteen-year-old Tenille Bronwyn Pillay (pictured), who initially resided in Parkgate with her gran, disappeared from a relative’s house in Morebury Place, Unit 7, Phoenix at about 8am on 30 December.

Her whereabouts remain a mystery as police, family and friends continue to search for her. Tenille is said to be tall, dark in complexion, and healthy in stature with long brown hair.

She was last seen attired in blue jeans, a black top and black Addidas takkies.

Speaking to the Phoenix Tabloid, Tenille’s distraught mum, Janet, said, “I have opened a case at Phoenix SAPS since my daughter disappeared last year.

“She led her grandmother to believe that she was going to view a premises for rent for both herself and her gran.

“It is alleged that she is in the company of a boy named ‘Aveshan.’

“However, I have no idea where she may be. We just want her back safe and sound. I am concerned about my daughter’s wellbeing. I need to know that she is safe.”

As police and family continue to search for Tenille, her concerned mum urges members of the community who may know of Tenille’s whereabouts or who may know the boy in whose company she is alleged to be, to contact her (Janet) on 072 449 3825.