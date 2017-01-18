Shallcross woman’s decomposing body found in car

The decomposing body of Vijayalakshmi Moodley (also known as Veronica) was found in the backseat of a vehicle at her residence on Davaram Street, Shallcross on Monday, 9 January.

Ethekweni Inner South Cluster Communications Officer Priya Nunkumar stated that the forty five year-old victim was reported missing to Chatsworth SAPS, and was last spoken to by her sister on 29 December 2016. “The victim’s decomposing body was found wrapped in blankets in the backseat of a broken down vehicle in her yard,” said Nunkumar.

According to the victim’s sister, who was very concerned that she did not hear from the victim in two weeks, she had sent a family member to the victim’s home to check up on her. “My nephew went to feed the dogs, while his parents searched the premises. As my nephew reached for the dog food which my sister kept in the broken down car in the yard, he noticed a human leg,” said the victim’s sister.

The victim’s husband who has been bed-ridden for the past two years was inside the Shallcross home.

Nunkumar stated that the family contacted the Chatsworth SAPS, who attended the scene and identified the body as Moodley’s. “The cause of death has not been identified as yet. An inquest docket has been opened and post mortem results are being awaited. The victim’s white VW Polo was recovered outside a hotel on Thursday night, 12 January,” said Nunkumar.

Ethekwini Inner South Cluster Commander, Major General Keerath Nunkumar stated that members of the Chatsworth SAPS will be working around the clock to investigate the case.