Shopkeeper shot in foot during Kensington armed robbery

A local shopkeeper was shot in his left foot following an armed business robbery at Kensington Square at 10.30 this morning.

Paramedics tend to a shopkeeper who was shot in the foot 2

Armed reaction officers from Marshall Security were immediately dispatched and upon further investigation they found two suspects, one armed with a handgun, had entered a cellphone store demanding cellphones and money.

“A shot was fired by the suspects, striking a 26-year-old male shopkeeper in his left foot. The injured man was treated and stabilised on scene by Crisis Medical paramedics, before being taken to hospital for further care,” said Marshall Security’s Kyle van Reenen.

Eyewitnesses suggest the two suspects robbed the store of two cellphones and an undisclosed amount of cash, firing a shot, before fleeing on foot to an awaiting getaway vehicle.

Kensington Square Manager, Venisha Naidoo verified the incident. “We can confirm that a robbery took place at one of our stores here in Kensington. All we were able to do was calm our tenants down and make sure everyone was safe. The situation is currently under control.”