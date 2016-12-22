Son hanged, mom (63) found strangled : Phoenix

by Krishnee Naidoo

A man was confronted by a gruesome scene in Esselen Street yesterday when he broke the window of his friend’s house and entered the premises only to discover his colleague’s body hanged from the ceiling pane and the body of an elderly woman lying on the bed where she appeared to have been strangled. Police confirmed that the deceased were mother and son.

The deceased have been identified as Revlen Govender believed to be about 45-years-old and his 63-year-old mum, Manormani Govender.

A Phoenix SAPS spokesperson said, “Members responded to a complaint in Esselen Street yesterday at 10:00. On arrival, they were informed by the deceased’s colleague that he tried calling his two cellphones and landline but there was no answer. He alleged that he then got worried as the deceased did not even book off sick at work. He claimed that he proceeded to the above place where he found all doors and windows locked. He allegedly broke the bedroom window and entered. In the passage way, he found +-45 year old Revlen Govender hanging on the ceiling pane with an electrical cord. He proceeded to the bedroom where he found a 63 year old Manormani Govender lying in her bed with blood on the pillow. She was strangled with an electrical cord. No suicide note found at the scene. A murder and inquest case is being investigated.”

Phoenix Policing Forum chairman, Umesh Singh, reacted with shock and horror at the news of the double tragedy. “This is utterly distressing. It is unfathomable how such horrific incidents can be occurring in the midst of our close knit community and that too a mere few days before the joyous celebration of Christmas where families usually gather for festivities. Two members of a family have lost their lives in such a devastating way. Police will investigate this matter thoroughly and will uncover the truth behind this terrible tragedy.