South Coast Bike Fest 2017 hosts first ever Powasol EnduroX event at beach setting

Kirsten Landman from Hillcrest. Image: KTM SA

The country’s best enduro, motocross, trials and fun riders will get crowds revved up on 30 April at the South Coast Bike Fest #SCBF2017 hosted at the coastal town of Margate. The four-day biking action will culminate on Sunday with non-stop performances by the Powasol team who will host the first round of the epic Powasol EnduroX Series at the Margate Fishing Pier venue. The unbelievable track will be constructed by legendary South African MX star, Brett Redman, who promises a series of never-before-seen obstacles all set against the South Coast shoreline.

“The South Coast EnduroX is the first of its kind in South Africa as this event has never been held at a beach setting,” said managing director of Powasol SA, commentator and event director, Klint Mills. “We are building a man-made track with sand, rocks, logs, as well as wooden obstacles and scaffolding. You can’t imagine this kind of racing unless you’ve experienced it!”

Noah Maartens from Paddock

Mills said that a host of professionals will be on the starting line, but the event will also cater for intermediate and fun riders. “We will also host the first ever Pro-Mini Class. The best of the best 65cc and 85cc kids will get to race sections of the track, getting the full race experience with thousands of spectators, load music and obstacles.

Travis Teasdale from Pietermaritzburg. Image: KTM SA

Big-name riders including former Roof of Africa winner Wade Young (Sherco Factory Rider), Kyle Flanagan (Proudly Bidvest Yamaha), Blake Gutzeit (Proudly Bidvest Yamaha), Scott Bouverie (Brother Leadertread KTM), Piwe Zulu (KTM Durban Powasol Racing) and Kirsten Landman (Brother Leader Tread KTM) will be participating in this action-packed event where every motorbike – from an 85cc to a 500cc – will take to the track sometime between 7am and 3pm.

Representing the South Coast is local rider, Blake Gutzeit, who has followed in brother, Jade’s, tracks, and has been riding since the age of three. Gutzeit has raced in all the major extreme enduros including Erzberg, Romaniacs, Sea2sky and the Roof of Africa, achieving top 10s and 5s in all. He is currently leading the SuperEnduro Junior World Championship, having won two rounds so far.

Another South Coast rider to watch out for is Wade Young, who has been involved with motorbikes for the past 12 years. Young has competed in numerous events, taking the top Hellsgate title in Italy last year and placing third in the same 2017 event, the 2016 Romaniacs and the 2017 Alesdrem contest in France.

Coming in from Matatiele is rising star, Noah Maartens, a Powasol brand ambassador who participated in his first competition – the Stonybrook Fun Ride – on his Yamaha TTR 50 at the age of five. In 2011 he started racing in all KZN regional XC events on his KTM 65 and, by 2013, he had won all five national offroads – including the Junior Roof of Africa in 2013 – becoming the unofficial South African 65 offroad champion. He has managed to remain in the top three position since then and will be competing in the Junior Roof of Africa in September, forming part of the T Bone Junior Enduro Series.

The unofficial world number one extreme enduro female rider, Kirsten Landman, will also be participating in the Powasol EnduroX Series.

Landman has been making serious headway for women in the riding community. In 2014 she placed 23rd in the silver class for the Roof of Africa and was the first female finisher unassisted. The following year at the Redbull Sea to Sky, Landman placed 56th overall, becoming the first woman in history to finish in a gold class at any extreme hard enduro event. That same year she was the only female competitor in the Redbull Braveman where she placed first overall in the silver class, and 32nd overall in the silver class for Roof of Africa being the first female finisher.

Her historical achievements continued in 2016, with Landman the first woman to finish in the expert class for King of the Hill; compete in the Alfie Cox Rebull Invitational Extreme Enduro; finish the Redbull Romaniacs in silver class and finish the Roof of Africa in the gold class, unassisted. She also placed fourth in the FIM Super Enduro World Series in Prague and second overall at the South African National Enduro Championship, among many others.

KTM Durban will be sponsoring a bike and kit for another South Coast local, Piwe Zulu, who hails from the Gamalakhe Township outside of Port Shepstone. Although he has only been riding for six years, Zulu has competed in the Matat2Pont as well as the South Coast Xtreme Enduro and the Powasol Enduro Cross in Pietermaritzburg.

All bikes are welcome at the South Coast Bike Fest and entrance to the four-day event is free provided pre-registration for the #freefunseeker tickets is completed at www.quicket.co.za.

For more info, visit the website at www.southcoastbikefest.co.za.