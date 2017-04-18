South Coast Bike Fest is around the corner, don’t miss it

Image: Rich Sutherland Photography

Get fired up for #SCBF2017 coming to Margate on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast from 27 to 30 April. Biker clubs, motorheads, outdoors enthusiasts and general fun-lovers will find something to keep them entertained during the four-day festival.

Just Jinger. Image: Just Jinger

Speed and skills will be in abundance at the Gravity Clash Action Sports’ Show, Powasol EnduroX Series, Dezzi Festival of Speed and Loxion Motorshow. Expect death-defying biking stunts, high-speed racing and incredible two-wheeled machinery featuring some of the country’s best riders.

Die Heuwels Fantasties. Image: Die Heuwels Fantasties

Then prepare for a musical overload at the Village Pier Rock Stage where the likes of Hinds Brothers, Phil Moffett and Jack Hammer will perform while local artists including Elizzard, M Kid and RL Jones will be busking tunes at the Beachfront Boulevard.

Image: Justin Klusener Photography

The fun continues at the Loxion Motorshow Music Festival – featuring top names such as Merlon, DJ Bongz, Oskido, DJ Oros MC and Professor – followed by the After Party at Port Shepstone beachfront from 5pm on 29 April. And if you want to really #fuelyourfun, invest in tickets for entrance to the Main Beach Stage where South Africa’s biggest acts including PJ Powers, Mathew Mole, Majozi, Jack Parow, Freshly Ground and Prime Circle – among others – will be performing.