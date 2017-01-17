Stern warning against animal cruelty

A dog tied onto the rails at Mt Edgecombe railway lines (Photo provided by Animal Rescue KZN)

Despite repeated warnings on animal cruelty and abandonment especially during the holidays, statistics by Animal Rescue KZN reveal that members of the public are still not heeding warnings against animal abuse.

Speaking to the Phoenix Tabloid, Mark from Animal Rescue KZN said, “In a space of 3 weeks, Animal Rescue KZN received 17 reports of abuse, neglect and animal run away cases. If you can’t take care of a dog like a member of your family, don’t get one. They didn’t ask to be born into a world of neglect and cruelty, respect every life because every life is precious. “Neglect makes up the vast majority of cruelty cases that animal control officers respond to. Neglect takes many forms including inadequate shelter which can be deadly especially in extreme heat or cold temperatures, lack of veterinary care: untreated wounds are a red flag that demand immediate attention.

“Chained dogs who are tethered continuously suffer tremendously, both from social isolation and exposure to predators and abandonment.

An abandoned dog’s barking or cat’s howling can alert the neighbours, therefore it is important that we all keep our eyes and ears opened to prevent further animal abuse,” said Mark.

“Animal abandonment, cruelty or abuse is a crime in terms of the Animals Protection Act. We urge the public to adhere to these abuse patterns to prevent unnecessary suffering and deaths of animals. Members of the public who blatantly ill treat their pets will be severely dealt with,” said Mark.

Mark advises the community to get involved if they know of animals that are being physically abused. “It is very upsetting to see someone beating or physically attacking an animal, but it’s important not to turn away. It’s crucial to involve law enforcement quickly as violence towards animals is often part of a larger pattern of violence that can include people as well,” he added.