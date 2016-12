Besters police recovered an apparently hijacked vehicle after it was involved in an accident along the Driefontein Rd on Sunday evening, 18 December. The suspects fled the scene, taking with them cash and other goods that were in the car. According to police the vehicle was impounded and a case of robbery was being investigated.

