Street Talk …learners who have lost their lives or suffered at the hands of Durban drivers

Following the spate of learners who have lost their lives or suffered at the hands of Durban drivers, the Weekly Gazette took to the streets to hear your views on the matter. Who is to blame for these accidents? Parents, schools or drivers themselves?

Azraa Mahomed, 18,

I strongly believe that parents must teach children to cross streets at the crosswalk, using traffic signals, because most of the kids we see in town just cross the roads without checking for cars or looking at the traffic lights.Schools need to ensure the safety of the kids after school as well, not only in the school premises.

Cameron Murugan, 19,

I have witnessed a child being knocked over by a car because they were running on the road before checking the road signals. The rise of such incidents is alarming and schools should look more into educating learners about the dangers of crossing roads with many cars.

Austin Reed, 18,

As the community it is also our duty to help learners on the roads, because as much as the schools are involved they are not always with them.We can’t expect 30 teachers to look after 500 learners even outside of school. As the community we need to ensure that we assist the learners while crossing the roads.

Andile Nxumalo, 19,

The number of learners being knocked by cars on the roads is really alarming, we hear about it every day on the news, but little is being done to decrease the numbers. I think it is very simple; we need to educate learners about road safety.

Lihle Mdubeki, 20,

Road safety is important for everyone, we might blame learners for being reckless on the streets but what about the drivers who speed on busy roads, accidents only start when a driver is not paying attention on the road or speeding. Children are never mindful of their surroundings that is why we need to educate drivers as well. Schools need to instil more safety measures on their learners.

Manisha Naidoo, 20,

Children will always be children, and we need to help them in situations like these. How do we help them? By assisting them when crossing roads, because if we turn a blind eye on this issue as a community it won’t stop happening, more children will be knocked over by reckless drivers.