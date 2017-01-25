Successful convictions in beheading case

The sterling investigation conducted by D/W/O Robin Singh of Chatsworth SAPS resulted in the successful prosecution of four accused in the murder trial of the late Desiree Murugan of Croftdene.

Desiree Murugan who was murdered

On Thursday, 19 January, Thuso Stanley Thele Jane (19), Mlongise Ndlovu (18), Magwala Mbili (18), Sibonalkaliso Zaba Mbili (34) were convicted for murder at the Durban Regional Court.

Vusmuzi Jabulani Gumede (32) who allegedly assisted the traditional healer was acquitted on charges of murder.

Chatsworth SAPS Communications Officer Captain Cheryl Pillay stated that on 11 September 2014, Falakhe Knowledge Khumalo pleaded guilty to the murder and is currently serving his life sentence at a correctional facility.

“The judgement has been set aside for 31 March 2017 where a pre-sentencing report will take place at the Durban Regional Court. The judgement will be passed on the 3 April 2017,” said Pillay.

The Station Commander of Chatsworth SAPS, Brigadier Marais applauds Warrant Officer Singh for the successful prosecution of the five accused.

“Through intensive investigations, commitment and perseverance by the team of investigators, we have successfully prosecuted the criminals of such an heinous crime. We pray that the family of Desiree Murugan will find peace in the verdict issued by the Department of Justice,” said Marais.

Brigadier Marais encourages all role players in society to work toward addressing crimes against women and children.

“Each and every person plays an integral part in this fight against crime,” he said.