Suspected drunk driver injured in crash

RUSA paramedics treat the injured driver at the scene of the crash

An alleged drunk driver (27) sustained a serious injury to his head after he rammed his vehicle into a tree on Old Main Road in Ottawa on Wednesday afternoon.

Members of Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) were dispatched to the scene after receiving several calls from the public reporting the incident.

RUSA boss, Prem Balram, said, “Upon arrival, the driver was found lying on the side of the road bleeding profusely from a cut to his head.

The vehicle that crashed into the tree

He was treated on scene before being transported to a local hospital. It is alleged that while travelling on Old Main Road, the man lost control of his Toyota Corolla and crashed head on into a tree. Several of his friends arrived on scene a short while later and confirmed that the driver had been consuming alcohol with them in Greenwood Close, Parkgate, and was in no condition to drive. An empty beer can was found in the vehicle.”

SAPS was unavailable for comment at the time of going to press.