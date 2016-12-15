Swift WhatsApp action leads to quick arrest of hijackers

Swift action by local farmers, Okhahlamba Search and Rescue, Secure SA and members of the Ladysmith K9 unit had possibly saved the life of a youngster after he and his family were hijacked yesterday evening.

Various WhatsApp crime groups, including SA Community Crime Watch and KZN Crime Intel Network were quickly flooded with updates on the hijacking, leading to the apprehension of the hijackers.

The family’s silver Renault was taken from Midland Motors with them inside and was then reported seen at the Ladysmith BP filling station where the family was apparently dropped off, but with the young boy still in captivity. The vehicle was then spotted heading towards Colenso R103, diverting to the N3, possibly towards Durban.

Okhahlamba farmers and security and the police were in hot pursuit eventually forcing the hijacked car off the road, and surrounding it. Supt Freddy Hall-Green from Bergville Traffic and Disaster Management said the boy was removed to safety and the two hijackers were arrested.

Pics supplied from whatsapp groups.