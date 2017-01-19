Taxi crashes into swing, kills 12-year old, injures eleven

Friday Afternoon, as the first week of “Back to school” draws to an end and the excitement of the weekend settles in, a fatal taxi crash in Pinetown kills a 12-year old boy and leaves 11 commuters injured.

The blue Toyota taxi knocked over two pedestrians and crashed into a swing at the corners of Adams and Marrionridge in Pinetown, KwaZulu Natal.

ER24 paramedics, alongside other services, reached the destination of the scene and established that the taxi crashed into a swing in the middle of the park. The lifeless body of the 12-year-old boy was found lying on the roadside whilst various passengers from the taxi were found walking around on the scene.

Paramedics evaluated the young boy and found that he sustained various injuries and showed no signs of life.

ER24 paramedics immediately began CPR and initiated advanced life support interventions, unfortunately, after some time, no vital signs returned and the child was declared dead on the scene.

A second pedestrian was found on the scene, along with 10 passengers from the taxi. Patients were assessed and found that injuries sustained ranged from minor to moderate.

Patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to various hospitals in the area for further treatment.

It is alleged that the driver of the taxi lost control, causing his vehicle to collide with the two pedestrians and finally crashed into the swings.

Local authorities were on scene for further investigations.