Teenager killed in Christmas eve stabbing

By Janice Pillay

Fifteen year old Caleb Brentley Pillay who lost his life on Christmas eve

Christmas 2016 was a tragic one for a Bayview family mourning the loss of their 15-year-old son who was stabbed during an altercation at a social gathering on Saturday, 24 December.

Caleb Brentley Pillay, a learner of Protea Secondary School attended a braai with his cousin’s boyfriend at about 10pm on Christmas eve.

Councillor Brandon Pillay who is a close family friend of the youngster alleged that the altercation between another man and the boy led to physical violence.

“The two were slapping each other. Caleb’s cousin’s boyfriend then intervened and noticed that Caleb was bleeding. After examining him, they noticed a hole on the left side of his chest. He was rushed to hospital but had unfortunately succumbed to his injuries already,” alleged Pillay.

“It is a very tragic incident. He was a very humble, respectful and quiet boy. They must find the perpetrator and justice must be done. It is very unfortunate that such a young person had to lose his life and especially during this time of the year,” said Pillay.

Bayview SAPS Communications Officer Colin Chetty confirmed the incident.

“No arrests have yet been made. A case of murder has been opened and is currently being investigated,” stated Chetty.